DPP Approves Murder Charges Against OCS Talaam, 5 0thers

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has approved murder charges against six individuals linked to the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

In a statement dated Monday, June 23, ODPP said the six include: Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam, James Mukhwana, and Peter Kimani.

Other suspects facing murder charges include: John Ngige Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao, and Brian Mwaniki Njue.

“Following the directive, IPOA submitted the inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on 22nd June 2025 for perusal and legal guidance. Upon receipt, the DPP immediately constituted a team of senior prosecutors to undertake a comprehensive review of the file.

“Consequently, the DPP has approved murder charges against six individuals,” read the statement in part.

The ODPP stated that the six suspects will be arraigned in court to face the murder charges.

“The suspects will be arraigned before the Kibera High Court on 23rd June 2025 at 2:00 pm to face the murder charges contrary to Section 204 of the Penal Code, Cap. 63 of the Laws of Kenya,” the ODPP added.

This comes days after the court ordered that police constable James Mukhwana be held for 21 days pending investigations into the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang.

Ojwang died mysteriously at the Central Police Station in Nairobi after his arrest in Homa Bay County.

