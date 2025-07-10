Connect with us

News

DPP Approves Murder Charges Against Officer in Boniface Kariuki Killing

Police Officer Klinzy Barasa to Face Murder Charges
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against Police Constable Klinzy Barasa Masinde. He is accused of fatally shooting Boniface Kariuki, an unarmed mask vendor, during protests in Nairobi on June 17, 2025. The incident, captured on camera, instigated public condemnation and fueled ongoing demonstrations against excessive force by law enforcement.

Kariuki, 22, succumbed to his injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital on June 30, after being declared brain dead. An autopsy revealed he died from a severe head injury caused by four bullet fragments. His death became a focal point for human rights organizations spot lighting police brutality during recent Gen Z-led protests, which have tragically claimed numerous lives.

Constable Barasa appeared before Justice Kanyi Kimondo at the Milimani High Court, where he was remanded to Nairobi Remand Prison. Justice Kimondo directed that Barasa undergo a mental assessment before formally taking his plea on July 28, 2025. Meanwhile, a second suspect, Constable Duncan Kiprono, was released due to insufficient evidence linking him to the shooting, a decision made by Trial Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi.

The tragic shooting of Boniface Kariuki occurred amidst protests initially sparked by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, further escalating calls for police accountability.

Mourners at Kariuki’s requiem mass eulogized him as a hardworking and law-abiding citizen, demanding justice and an end to extra-judicial killings.

His burial is scheduled for July 11 in Kangema, Murang’a County.

