News

DPP Approves Terror Charges Against 37 Suspects

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved and filed terrorism charges against 37 individuals arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the suspects were arrested in Kikuyu and Matuu areas of Kiambu and Machakos Counties, respectively.

Twenty-seven suspects are alleged to have committed a terrorist act on 25th June 2025, between 12:00 PM and 11:00 PM in the Kikuyu, while 10 are accused of attacking Matuu Police Station, leading to the destruction of government property, including police vehicles, and the assault of officers on duty.

“The act resulted in damage to government facilities, including Kikuyu Probation Offices, Kikuyu Law Courts, Kikuyu Sub-County Offices, Kikuyu Chief’s Office, the Office of the Registrar of Persons, Kikuyu Sub-County Education Office, the Sub-County Accountant’s Office, Registrar of Lands Office, Dagoretti Police Post, and the Kikuyu Deputy County Commissioner’s Office,” the ODPP stated.

The prosecution told the court that the charges were instituted after perusal of the investigation files and independently made the decision to charge all 37 suspects with committing terrorist acts under Section of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The prosecution urged the court to find that the suspects were lawfully presented before the court and duly served with the charge sheets.

The prosecution further argued that the charges are properly before the court, the charge sheets are not defective, and the accused should proceed to take a plea.

Magistrate Gideon Kiaga directed that the suspects remain in custody until 10th July 2025, when the court will deliver a ruling on the application by the suspects seeking to bar the DPP from charging them with terrorist charges.

