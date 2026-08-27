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DPP Files 17 New Charges Against DCI and NIS Officers Linked to Kidnapping of 2 Indians and Kenyan Driver

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed 17 new charges against officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in connection with the alleged kidnapping of two Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver in 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, August 27, the Office Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the suspects are scheduled to appear before the Kahawa Law Courts on September 7, 2026, for plea-taking.

The suspects include: Peter Gachiku, James Tanki, Joseph Mbugua, David Kipsoi, Joseph Mbaya, John Kamau and Hillary Kipchumba.

Others are: Stephen Matunda, Simon Gikonyo, Paul Muriithi, Bonface Mtulia, Elikana Mugendi, Fredrick Kamau, John Mavhari and Michael Bett.

They are set to face charges including kidnapping with intent to murder, contrary to Section 258 of the Penal Code, and conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

The suspects will also face charges under the National Intelligence Service Act relating to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Additional charges include forgery, subjecting a person to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and cooperating in the execution of such treatment.

According to the ODPP, the alleged incident occurred on July 22, 2022, in Nairobi County.

The prosecution alleges that the suspects, while travelling in four motor vehicles alongside other individuals whose identities have not yet been established, trailed and intercepted a vehicle carrying Indian nationals Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, together with their Kenyan driver, Nicodemus Mwania Mwange.

The new charges were filed by the DPP after the High Court terminated the earlier murder proceedings against the accused persons, paving the way for the prosecution to institute fresh charges based on the available evidence.

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