DPP Ingonga Elected to Global Prosecutors’ Executive Committee

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has been elected as a Supernumerary Member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP).

In a statement on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Ingonga was unanimously elected during the IAP’s 30th Annual Conference and General Meeting in Singapore.

Ingonga’s election comes on the back of his growing international profile. In July 2024, he was elected President of the Africa Association of Prosecutors (APA) during its 17th Annual Conference in Marrakesh, Morocco.

He also played a key role in hosting the 23rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference (HOPAC) in Mombasa, Kenya, in July 2025.

The ODPP described Ingonga’s election as a significant milestone for Kenya and Africa, saying it reinforces Africa’s expanding influence in shaping international prosecutorial discourse and highlights Kenya’s steadfast commitment to active participation in global justice initiatives.

Speaking after his election, DPP Ingonga expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him with the responsibilities of the position.

“I am humbled by this election and the responsibility that comes with it. Prosecutors play a critical role in the fair administration of justice, and this opportunity allows us to exchange experiences, embrace best practices, and discharge our mandate with integrity, professionalism, and firmness,” said the DPP.

The IAP is the world’s premier non-governmental and non-political organization representing the global prosecutorial community.

Its Executive Committee plays a crucial role in shaping international prosecutorial standards, fostering cooperation, and addressing emerging challenges in the administration of justice.

