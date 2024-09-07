DPP Ingonga Issues Directive To Acting IG Masengeli After Hillside Endarasha Academy Tragedy

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has directed the acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to launch investigations into the cause of the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire that claimed the lives of 18 pupils.

In a statement, Ingonga said that the tragedy could be a result of negligence as witnessed in similar disasters that occurred previously.

“In line with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which guarantees every child’s right to education, safety, and protection from all forms of harm, the DPP has directed the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the deadly fire and assess whether or not the tragedy may have resulted from negligence and/or recklessness of any responsibility holders, and to forward the file to the DPP for a review towards making the decision to charge,” read the statement in part.

DPP Ingonga pointed out that anyone found responsible will be held to account in accordance with the law.

“The DPP assures the public that any person found culpable towards the fire tragedy shall be expediently taken through the due process of criminal trial,” the statement added.

The Thursday night fire incident led to the death of 15 pupils on the spot while 3 others succumbed after being taken to hospital for medical attention.

According to the Ministry of Education, the school has a total enrollment of 824 students, consisting of 402 boys and 422 girls. Of the 824 students, 156 boys and 160 girls are boarders, while the remaining students are day scholars.

President William Ruto on Friday evening declared three days of national mourning to honor the 18 pupils who passed away.

The mourning period will commence on Monday, September 9, and conclude on Wednesday, September 11.

“That, during this period of national mourning, the Flag of the Republic of Kenya and that of the East African Community (EAC) shall be flown at half-mast at State House, all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings, Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts, Stations, all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya, from dawn Monday, 9th September 2024 until sunset on Wednesday, 11th September 2024,” a dispatch from State House read in part.

