DPP Ingonga on the Spot as Senators Slam Withdrawal of County Graft Cases

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga is facing growing backlash from lawmakers after senators launched attack on his office, accusing it of undermining Kenya’s fight against corruption by withdrawing high-profile graft cases involving county leaders.

The uproar erupted during a heated Senate County Public Accounts Committee session on Wednesday, where officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) disclosed that since 2013, at least 18 corruption cases tied to county governments had been dropped by the Office of the DPP without consultation. The cases involved Isiolo, Makueni, Tharaka, Turkana, Nakuru, and Nyeri counties.

Senators expressed profound disappointment, warning that the ODPP’s actions were eroding public trust in the justice system. Nyamira Senator Erick Okong’o faulted the lack of coordination between the ODPP and the EACC, warning: “If we sweep these things under the carpet, we will not be assisting the country. There seems to be a disconnect between EACC and the DPP.”

Murang’a Senator Mwangi wa Iria was even more blunt, declaring: “This is an absolute travesty of justice. How can we expect to curb corruption when the very office tasked with prosecuting these crimes is actively letting perpetrators off the hook? This sends a dangerous message that county leaders can engage in graft with impunity.”

Their sentiments were heavily supported by Senator Samson Cherargei, who said the country was witnessing “a systematic dismantling of the anti-corruption framework.” He demanded that the ODPP be held accountable for every withdrawn case. “We demand a clear explanation for each decision and a commitment to prosecute all individuals implicated in corruption, regardless of their political standing,” Cherargei insisted.

The controversy intensified with revelations that the DPP had moved to withdraw corruption charges against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his four children, and associates in a Ksh.505 million case. While EACC initially sought to recover Ksh.1.9 billion allegedly looted through fraudulent procurement contracts, a settlement saw Obado agree to surrender assets worth Ksh.428 million.

In another blow to public confidence, a court recently allowed Ingonga to withdraw graft charges against nine suspects accused of stealing Ksh.292.7 million allocated for a Kitui County water project.

Critics argue such decisions embolden corrupt leaders and weaken Kenya’s anti-graft framework. Lawmakers are now mulling constitutional changes to empower EACC with prosecutorial authority should the ODPP continue to falter.