DPP Moves to Extradite US Fugitive Wanted Over Fatal Drunk-Driving Conviction

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has commenced extradition proceedings against a Kenyan fugitive wanted in the United States to face sentencing following his conviction for a fatal drunk-driving offence.

In a statement on Thursday, September 10, the Office of the Director of Pubic Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Sancho Kibutu, was presented before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi after his arrest in Runda, Nairobi County.

Kibutu is wanted by US authorities under a formal extradition request dated December 3, 2019, submitted through the Office of the Attorney General and the US Department of Justice.

“The DPP today presented Sancho Kibutu before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi to commence extradition proceedings following his arrest in Runda, Nairobi County.

“Kibutu is wanted by the United States authorities pursuant to a formal extradition request dated 3rd of December 2019, submitted through the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice,” read the statement.

Kibutu was convicted in the United States of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, contrary to Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code, alongside three special allegations.

He had been on the run since October 11, 2013, after failing to comply with an order issued by the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, requiring him to appear for sentencing on October 28, 2013.

Kibutu’s 13-year period as a fugitive came to an end on September 9, 2026, when he was arrested in Runda pursuant to a warrant issued by the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani on September 3, 2026.

Kibutu later appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena, where he sought to be released on bond or cash bail.

He told the court that he was willing to surrender his passport and comply with any conditions imposed by the court.

However, the prosecution opposed his release, arguing that he posed a substantial flight risk given the pending extradition request, the seriousness of the offence, and his previous conduct of absconding from court proceedings in the United States.

After considering the application, the court declined to release Kibutu on bond or bail and ordered that he be detained at Gigiri Police Station pending further directions.

The case will be mentioned on September 15, 2026, for further directions as the extradition proceedings continue.