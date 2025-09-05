Connect with us

News

DPP Orders Arrest of Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has ordered the arrest of Isiolo Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan, alias Guyo, alongside seven others over allegations of kidnapping and robbery with violence.

In a statement on Friday, September 5, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said investigations linked the Isiolo governor and his associates to the abduction and assault of former Isiolo County Chief Officer of Health, Abdirahaman Mohamed, in June this year.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) wishes to inform the public of the impending arrest and arraignment of Isiolo Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan alias Guyo and seven other individuals in connection with serious criminal offences,” read part of the statement.

The incident occurred on June 19, 2025, at Outbark Hotel in Maanzoni, Machakos County, where Abdirahaman and 15 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who supported the governor’s impeachment were meeting.

It is alleged that Governor Guyo and his supporters stormed the venue, forcibly disarmed and attacked Abdirahaman before bundling him into a vehicle. He was later blindfolded, beaten, and abandoned in the Ruai Sewage area of Nairobi.

During the ordeal, Abdirahaman reportedly lost a licensed Glock pistol with 15 rounds, an iPhone 16, Ksh 70,000 in cash, and other personal belongings.

“CCTV footage from Outbark Hotel placed Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan alias Guyo alongside Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticah, Dade Boru, Abdirashid Ali Diba alias Ngila, Abdinur Dima Jiilo, Ahmed Duale, Josephat Mwangi Komu, and Yusuf Maina at the scene,” ODPP stated.

DPP Ingonga directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to apprehend and arraign the suspects to face charges of kidnapping with intent to cause grievous harm and robbery with violence.

Also Read: NCIC Raises Alarm Over Escalating Political and Ethnic Hostilities in Isiolo County

