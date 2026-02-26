DPP Orders Prosecution of 8 Hospital Owners and SHA Official in Fraud Investigation

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has approved criminal charges against owners of eight health facilities and a regulatory official following investigations into alleged fraudulent claims and registrations linked to the Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that it reviewed investigation files submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations covering the period between January 28 and February 24, 2026, and found sufficient evidence to support prosecution.

The accused include directors and proprietors of several medical institutions, among them Danaba Care Hospital, Kamishawa Medical Centre, Kaafi Nursing Home, Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home, Alati Nursing Home, Julun Nursing Home, Adfaal Kids Care Medical Centre, and Dimtu Nursing Home Limited.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects were involved in conspiracy to defraud, operating unlicensed medical facilities, obtaining money by false pretences, and acquisition of proceeds of crime through irregular SHA payments.

Among those facing multiple counts is Harun Liluma, a former employee of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), who is accused of unauthorized access to computer systems, abuse of office, and computer fraud. Authorities allege he used his position to facilitate irregular facility registrations and payment approvals.

The crackdown comes amid intensified government efforts to curb fraud within the national health insurance framework. Health authorities have been strengthening verification systems, including biometric patient identification and real-time claim monitoring using artificial intelligence.

According to health officials, the measures are aimed at protecting public funds and ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries access medical insurance services.

The prosecutions also follow forensic audits that flagged suspicious billing and admission patterns across several facilities. Government investigators believe the scheme involved collusion between some medical providers and insiders within regulatory systems.

The accused persons and institutions are expected to appear in court to answer to the charges as investigations continue.