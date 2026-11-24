The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss appeals by former Venezuelan Embassy First Secretary Dwight Sagaray and Kenyan national Ahmed Mujivane Omido, seeking to overturn their 20-year prison sentences for the murder of former Venezuelan Ambassador Olga Fonseca Jimenez.

Appearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 24, the prosecution argued that the convictions were supported by sufficient evidence, including compelling circumstantial evidence linking the two appellants to the murder.

The appeals challenge a Court of Appeal judgment delivered on March 7, 2025, which upheld their convictions and 20-year sentences.

Before a Supreme Court bench presided over by Justice Smokin Wanjala, the DPP also opposed Sagaray’s claim to diplomatic immunity, arguing that communication from Venezuelan authorities terminating his diplomatic mission and cancelling his diplomatic passport had brought his diplomatic functions to an end.

The prosecution further submitted that any residual diplomatic immunity did not protect him from prosecution for acts committed outside his official diplomatic functions.

The DPP maintained that the convictions were not based solely on motive or association but on the cumulative weight of evidence, including a dispute over control of the Venezuelan Embassy, Sagaray’s relationship with Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Hassan and events surrounding Fonseca’s murder.

In opposing Omido’s appeal, the prosecution dismissed his arguments on common intention and the treatment of his alibi, submitting that his testimony amounted to a denial of participation rather than an account placing him elsewhere when the murder occurred.

The DPP consequently urged the Supreme Court to find that the appeals had disclosed no constitutional violations, dismiss them with costs and uphold the 20-year prison sentences.

Sagaray and Omido were convicted alongside Alex Sifuna Wanyonyi and Moses Kiprotich Kalya over the murder of Fonseca, who was found dead at her residence in Runda, Nairobi, in July 2012.

Sagaray, then the embassy’s first secretary, was convicted alongside three Kenyan nationals, with the High Court finding that they had acted with common intention to murder her. The Court of Appeal upheld their convictions and 20-year sentences in March 2025.