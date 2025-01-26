Dr. Fred Okengo Matiangi is our Candidate Jubilee Party declares

Dr. Fred Matiang’i: The Transformative Leader Kenya Needs. Kenya stands at a crossroads in its journey toward progress. The challenges of corruption, insecurity, unemployment, and inequality continue to undermine the nation’s potential.

As citizens, we must reflect on the kind of leadership needed to overcome these hurdles and chart a path toward a brighter future. In this defining moment, Dr. Fred Matiang’i emerges as a leader whose proven track record, integrity, and vision make him a compelling choice for the presidency.

A Proven Track Record of Delivering Results Dr. Matiang’i’s career is a testament to his ability to deliver results and inspire change. From his tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Education to his leadership at the Ministry of Interior, his reforms have left a lasting impact on key sectors of Kenyan society. In Education: As Cabinet Secretary for Education, he restored integrity to the national examination process, curbing widespread cheating and improving credibility.

His efforts ensured fairness and leveled the playing field for all students, creating a foundation for long-term academic excellence. In Security: As Interior CS, Dr. Matiang’i streamlined public administration and enhanced national security. His decisive leadership during crises demonstrated his ability to protect the country and ensure stability.

In ICT and Innovation: His tenure as ICT CS saw significant improvements in digital infrastructure and policies, which helped to position Kenya as a regional technology hub. Dr. Matiang’i’s leadership has always been rooted in action, accountability, and results—qualities that are sorely needed in Kenya’s highest office. Leadership Rooted in Integrity and Vision. What sets Dr. Matiang’i apart is his unwavering commitment to integrity and transparency.

In a political landscape often marred by corruption scandals, he has consistently demonstrated that governance can be clean, efficient, and impactful. His no-nonsense approach to public service has earned him the trust of citizens who yearn for leaders who prioritize the nation’s interests over personal gain. Dr. Matiang’i’s vision for Kenya is one of inclusivity and development. He envisions a country where every citizen, regardless of ethnicity, gender, or social class, has an equal opportunity to succeed. This vision reflects his understanding that Kenya’s strength lies in its diversity and that unity is essential for progress.

Why Dr. Matiang’i’s Leadership Matters Now Kenya faces complex challenges that require bold, results-driven leadership. Here’s why Dr. Matiang’i is the leader Kenya needs at this critical juncture:

1. Tackling Corruption: His unwavering stance against corruption can inspire a cultural shift toward accountability in public service.

2. Economic Development: His focus on streamlining governance and fostering innovation creates an environment conducive to economic growth.

3. Youth Empowerment: As an advocate for education reform and job creation, he prioritizes the needs of young people who are the backbone of Kenya’s future.

4. Security and Stability: With his extensive experience in maintaining law and order, he offers a steady hand to guide Kenya through uncertain times.

5. Inclusivity and Equity: Dr. Matiang’i’s policies emphasize fair representation and equitable development, ensuring that marginalized communities are not left behind.

A Call to Action: Uniting for a Better Kenya. Kenya’s future is in the hands of its people. Transformative leadership can only succeed with the support of a united and engaged citizenry. Every Kenyan, regardless of background, has a role to play in ensuring that our nation moves forward. To the Youth and First-Time Voters.

As the largest demographic group in Kenya, you hold the key to shaping the nation’s future. Dr. Matiang’i’s focus on education, innovation, and job creation directly addresses your needs. Register to vote, participate in discussions, and use your voice to advocate for leaders who will deliver on their promises. To Women and Marginalized Communities.

Dr. Matiang’i’s vision of inclusivity ensures that no one is left behind. Speak up for leaders who prioritize gender equality, economic empowerment, and access to resources for marginalized groups. Participate in civic forums and make your voice heard. To Professionals and Urban Dwellers. Kenya’s economic growth depends on your contributions. Support leaders like Dr. Matiang’i, who are committed to creating an enabling environment for innovation, investment, and professional growth.

Use your networks to mobilize support for credible leadership. To Grassroots Communities and Rural Citizens. You are the foundation of Kenya’s economy and culture. Dr. Matiang’i’s policies prioritize rural development, from improving infrastructure to supporting agriculture. Engage in local movements, register to vote, and advocate for leaders who understand and address your needs. The Time for Change is Now! Kenya has an opportunity to embrace transformative leadership.

Dr. Fred Matiang’i represents a break from the past—a leader who values integrity, delivers results, and prioritizes the well-being of all Kenyans. The stakes for Kenya’s future have never been higher, and the time to act is now. When the time to Register is ready,register to vote. Engage in civic discussions. Support leaders who embody the values of service, transparency, and progress. Together, we can reject divisive politics and build a united, prosperous Kenya. The future of our nation lies in our hands. Let’s make it count.