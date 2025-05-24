Dr. Julius Bosire Elected to KEG Council Representing Academia

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Dr. Julius Bosire has been elected as the new Council Member for the Academia at the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), following a decisive vote during the Guild’s recent elections. Dr. Bosire garnered 73 votes, defeating his closest challenger Nathan Musambu, who secured 48 votes.

A respected academic and seasoned media scholar, Dr. Bosire brings a wealth of experience and intellectual insight to the Guild’s governing council. His election reflects the growing demand for stronger academic representation within the media industry and highlights the importance of bridging scholarly perspectives with journalistic practice.

The KEG Council plays a critical role in shaping ethical journalism, safeguarding press freedom, and advocating for media reforms in Kenya. By electing Dr. Bosire, members have signaled their confidence in his capacity to integrate academic research and policy into media standards and professional development.

The election was held as part of a broader renewal of KEG leadership, with stakeholders from across Kenya’s media landscape participating in the democratic process. Dr. Bosire’s victory is seen as a win for media scholars who have often felt underrepresented in mainstream media discourse.

In his victory remarks, Dr. Bosire thanked the members for their trust and pledged to be a voice for academia within the Guild. “I am committed to ensuring that research, training, and intellectual rigor play a more central role in shaping our media institutions,” he said.

His win not only elevates the role of academia in media governance but also sets the stage for more collaborations between institutions of higher learning and practicing journalists a synergy vital for the future of Kenyan journalism.