DRC Opposes President Ruto’s Nominee Of Consul General To Goma

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has formally protested President William Ruto’s move to nominate a Consul-General to Goma.

In a statement on Saturday, August 16, DRC said the Kenyan government must consult before appointing any foreign consular chief on its territory.

“The DRC recalls that the appointment of any head of a foreign consular post on its territory is subject to its prior approval and the issuance of the exequatur by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kinshasa,” read the statement in part.

The Congolese government noted that Goma remains under what it described as “illegal occupation” by the M23 rebel group.

“In this context, any announcement concerning the appointment of a consul in Goma is particularly inappropriate and cannot be considered valid without the consent of the Congolese authorities,” the Congolese Foreign Ministry stated.

On Friday, President William Ruto nominated Judy Kiaria Nkumiri to be the new Consul-General to Goma and appointed Moni Manyange, who previously held the Goma post, as the new deputy head of mission in Kinshasa, DRC.

The latest protest by DRC signifies the deteriorating diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa, with the latter having previously rejected credentials of an ambassador to the DRC earlier last year.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei, in a statement on Saturday evening, termed the protest by DRC as premature.

He explained that Kenya would have sought approval after the nominee was given the green light by Parliament.

“As per diplomatic practice, once the presidential nominee receives parliamentary approval, Kenya shall seek an agrément or consent of the Democratic Republic of Congo before the Counsel General reports to post. This reaction is unfortunately premature,” said Sing’Oei.

Also Read: EAC-SADC Joint Summit Resolves To Expedite The DRC Congo Peace Process