 Driver Arrested After Viral Video of Man Hanging on on Moving Matatu

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has confirmed the arrest of a matatu driver whose crew was recently captured on video engaging in a dangerous stunt while in motion.

In a statement on Thursday, September 4, NTSA said the driver had been arrested and charged in court with various traffic offences.

The authority said the driver was granted a Ksh 100,000 cash bail with an alternative court bond of Ksh 300,000.

“The driver was arrested, presented in court, and charged with various traffic offences. He was granted a cash bail of KSh. 100,000 or a court bond of Ksh. 300,000. We sincerely thank the public for reporting the incident,” NTSA stated.

The authority also condemned the stunt, terming it reckless. NTSA pointed out that the stunt could have easily resulted in a fatal fall in the event of sudden braking, sharp turns, or acceleration.

“The stunt was reckless and extremely dangerous. Sudden braking, sharp turns, or acceleration can easily throw the passenger off balance, leading to a fatal fall,” said NTSA.

The authority also emphasized that passengers, including the conductor, must always use the seats and seatbelts for their safety.

“While in the vehicle, passengers, including the conductor, must always use the seats and seatbelts for their safety,” NTSA added.

In the viral video, a crew member dressed in a white shirt and a green reflector jacket is seen dangerously hanging onto the vehicle’s door with his legs suspended in the air as the matatu makes a sharp turn.

He is later joined by another crew member, and together they perform additional stunts as the matatu continues to speed on.

The incident comes days after NTSA condemned the reckless behavior of a matatu driver who was captured on video dangerously weaving through traffic along the Thika Superhighway.

In the footage, the vehicle is seen speeding between lanes as passengers stick their heads out of the windows, while the matatu drives uncomfortably close to other vehicles.

Also Read: NTSA Clarifies Reports Of Not Having Control Of TIMS portal

