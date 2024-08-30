Duale, Junet Tell Off Kalonzo After Declaring Himself Chief Opposition Leader

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed have told off Wiper party leader Kalonzo after he declared himself the new leader of the opposition.

Speaking on Thursday during the homecoming ceremony of Treasury CS John Mbadi in Homa Bay, Duale said the constitution only recognizes the leader of the minority in the National Assembly as the leader of the opposition.

“In the Constitution of Kenya, Article 108, the leader of the government in Parliament is Kimani Ichung’wah. The spokesperson and leader of the opposition is Junet Mohamed. If you are somewhere else, you are wandering around saying that Baba (Raila Odinga) has gone to the AU and you are the leader of the opposition and your MPs are not even 20, it’s a no,” said Duale.

Junet on his part accused Kalonzo of imposing the new role on himself and that there was no constitutional provision for such in Kenya.

“I heard our fellow brothers claiming that we as members of the ODM party are in government and that they are the new opposition leaders. There is no place in the constitution where the role of the opposition leader has been highlighted,” said Junet.

The ODM MP went on to say he is the current opposition leader in Kenya since he is the minority leader adding that no one can take the role from him.

This comes after Kalonzo said he will be the new leader of the opposition as Raila Odinga is aiming to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson seat.

“Yes, I am ready to be the leader of the official opposition. This is the team. You will see the Opposition like never before. We may be light in numbers in Parliament but outside we have the people of Kenya,” Kalonzo declared.

