Duale, Soipan React After Being Fired From Cabinet

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and his Environment counterpart Soipan Tuya have broken silence after being dismissed from the cabinet.

In a statement on Thursday, Duale hanked President William Ruto for giving him an opportunity to serve Kenyans.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency President William Ruto for entrusting me with the role of Cabinet Secretary for Defence in the first Kenya Kwanza Administration. I am deeply honored and will forever be indebted to him and the people of Kenya for this opportunity to serve our great nation,” said Dule.

Soipan on the other hand said anything that paves the way for the country’s interests is supreme.

The former Environment CS also thanked President Ruto for giving her an opportunity to serve in government.

“Anything that paves the way for the best interest of our Nation, at this point in time, is preeminent. I most sincerely thank H.E. President William Ruto for the privilege, honor, and opportunity to serve my country at the helm of the Environment, Climate Change and Forestry docket, for the last 21 months. My heart is full of gratitude,” said Soipan.

President Ruto on Thursday dismissed all cabinet secretaries alongside Attorney General Justin Muturi from the government except Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

“I have today in line with the powers given to me by article 152 (1) and 152 (5b) of the constitution and section 12 of the office of the Attorney General’s act decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General of the cabinet of Kenya except the Prime Secretary and Secretary for Foreign Affairs and the office of the Deputy President is not effected in any way,” said Ruto.

The President also announced he would be engaging in extensive consolations across different sectors and political formations to set up a new and broad-based government.

The operation of the government will be run by Principal Secretaries.

