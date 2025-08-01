Duale Targets Hospital Mogul Mishra in Crackdown on Illicit Medical Networks

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has issued a clear warning to Dr. Swarup Mishra, founder of Mediheal Group of Hospitals, threatening prosecution, revocation of citizenship, and the closure of his medical facilities. The declaration follows government report linking Mishra to alleged organ trafficking and the exploitation of impoverished Kenyans for kidney transplants.

Speaking on Friday, August 1, 2025, CS Duale asserted that the Ministry of Health has amassed “credible evidence showing that young Kenyans, particularly those from poor backgrounds, were exploited in illegal kidney transplant procedures.” The accusations stem from a 314-page report by the Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services, which scrutinized 476 kidney transplants performed at Mediheal between 2018 and 2024.

The report, submitted to both the National Assembly and the Senate, paints a dark picture of systemic malpractice. It highlights that 417 donor files originated from Mediheal’s Eldoret branch alone, with missing donor nationalities in 60 cases, suggesting deliberate attempts to conceal identities.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered falsified documents, questionable consent processes, and instances where foreign patients allegedly paid premium prices, while vulnerable Kenyans were offered as little as Sh400,000 to become donors. A taskforce report also implicated three senior doctors Dr. A.S. Murthy, Dr. Sananda Bag, and Dr. Vijay Kumar alongside Mishra, recommending their investigation for potential criminal involvement.

Duale did not mince words, directly addressing Dr. Mishra: “You cannot come to our country 20 years ago with a bag, make money, sell our organs, become a member of parliament, and develop a culture of impunity.” He emphasized the government’s resolve, stating, “We will cross your hospitals and we will deport you. If it means revoking your citizenship, we will do it.” This action is reportedly possible due to Mishra’s naturalized status under the Citizenship and Immigration Act.

The Health CS also accused Mediheal of exploiting loopholes in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to treat foreign nationals at taxpayers’ expense. “Our children, because of their social status, were abused. Foreigners used NHIF. They used public resources to make private profit,” Duale stated.

While Dr. Swarup Mishra has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that “No Kenyan organ has ever been exported. Not even one,” and that Mediheal was not involved in donor selection or commercialization, the committee’s findings cast significant doubt on these claims.

The report recommends the continued suspension of Mediheal pending further investigations and calls for the establishment of a National Organ Transplant Authority and tighter regulatory measures to safeguard transplant services in Kenya.