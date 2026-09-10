EACC Arrests 2 DCI Officers Over Alleged Ksh500,000 Bribe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kipkelion Sub-County Offices over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement on Thursday, September 10, EACC said the suspects, Corporals Wesley Korir and Christopher Maina, allegedly demanded Ksh500,000 from a complainant in exchange for terminating a murder case against him.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kipkelion Sub-County Offices over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

“The suspects, Corporal Wesley Korir and Corporal Christopher Maina, allegedly demanded Ksh500,000 from a complainant in exchange for terminating a murder case against him,” read the statement.

According to the EACC, preliminary investigations established that the two officers had allegedly solicited the money, prompting the Commission to mount an operation to apprehend them.

The officers were arrested on Thursday while allegedly receiving Sh120,000, which investigators said formed part of the demanded bribe.

Following their arrest, the suspects were processed at the EACC South Rift Regional Office and later released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 each pending the completion of investigations.

“The suspects were processed at the South Rift Regional Office and later released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 pending completion of investigations,” EACC stated.

The Commission said investigations into the allegations are ongoing and that further action would be taken based on the findings.

Further, EACC reiterated its commitment to combating corruption in all sectors and urged members of the public to continue reporting bribery and other corrupt conduct through the Commission’s official reporting channels.