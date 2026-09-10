Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC Arrests 2 DCI Officers Over Alleged Ksh500,000 Bribe

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kipkelion Sub-County Offices over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement on Thursday, September 10, EACC said the suspects, Corporals Wesley Korir and Christopher Maina, allegedly demanded Ksh500,000 from a complainant in exchange for terminating a murder case against him.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kipkelion Sub-County Offices over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

“The suspects, Corporal Wesley Korir and Corporal Christopher Maina, allegedly demanded Ksh500,000 from a complainant in exchange for terminating a murder case against him,” read the statement.

According to the EACC, preliminary investigations established that the two officers had allegedly solicited the money, prompting the Commission to mount an operation to apprehend them.

The officers were arrested on Thursday while allegedly receiving Sh120,000, which investigators said formed part of the demanded bribe.

Following their arrest, the suspects were processed at the EACC South Rift Regional Office and later released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 each pending the completion of investigations.

“The suspects were processed at the South Rift Regional Office and later released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 pending completion of investigations,” EACC stated.

The Commission said investigations into the allegations are ongoing and that further action would be taken based on the findings.

Further, EACC reiterated its commitment to combating corruption in all sectors and urged members of the public to continue reporting bribery and other corrupt conduct through the Commission’s official reporting channels.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Police Arrest 12 Suspects After Attempt to Block Rachel Ruto’s Convoy in Siaya

Police in Siaya have arrested 12 suspects following an incident in which a group of rowdy youth allegedly attempted to obstruct First Lady Rachel...

1 day ago

News

Suspect Arrested Over Alleged Hate Speech Targeting Burundians

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a man over alleged inciteful remarks against Burundi nationals living in Kenya. The suspect, Kevin...

2 days ago

News

Brothers’ Fight Ends in Tragedy as Suspect Arrested in Trans Nzoia

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of his brother, which occurred on August...

2 days ago

News

DCI Deputy Director John Onyango Mourns Death of Wife

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Deputy Director John Onyango is mourning the death of his wife, with senior police leadership stepping in to offer...

2 days ago