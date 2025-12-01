Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

EACC Arrests 3 Gov’t Officials Over Extortion

Published

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested three Ministry of Labour officials based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for allegedly extorting agents who facilitate the travel of Kenyan migrant workers to the Middle East.

In a statement on Monday, December 1, EACC said the arrest of the three officials followed a report to EACC alleging that Ministry of Labour officials at JKIA routinely solicit and receive bribes for each migrant worker travelling to the Middle East.

“This followed a report to the Commission alleging that Ministry of Labour officials at JKIA routinely solicit and receive bribes for each migrant worker travelling to the Middle East, prompting the commencement of an inquiry,” read the statement in part.

The commission conducted surveillance and confirmed that the agents sending migrant workers to the Middle East were paying Ksh 500 per worker before the workers were cleared to travel.

“On 30th November 2025, the Commission carried out an operation in collaboration with one of the agents who had 78 migrant workers travelling to the Middle East. At JKIA, the agent met the three Labour Officers manning the booth, and after tabulating the total amount, the officers demanded and received Ksh34,000,” EACC stated.

EACC investigators immediately moved in, arrested the suspects, and recovered the Kes34,000 from them. The arrested officials include Benson Ouma Okello, Esther Njoki Gakuru and Denis Marias.

The three suspects were escorted to the Integrity Centre for processing and statement recording. They will be released on a cash bail of Kes50,000 each, pending completion of the investigation.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens,” EACC added.

