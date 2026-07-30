EACC Arrests 7 Nakuru County Officials Over Sh120 Million Procurement Fraud

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested seven current and former senior Nakuru County officials and a contractor over alleged conflict of interest and procurement fraud involving contracts worth Sh120,042,417.

The arrests announced on Thursday, July 30, 2026, followed investigations into 29 county contracts awarded between the 2020/2021 and 2024/2025 financial years.

At the centre of the investigation is Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II at the Nakuru County Government. EACC alleges that she used companies owned and controlled by her husband, Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi, to conduct business with the county while she was serving as a public officer.

The three companies identified by investigators are Denken Building & Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investments Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited. According to EACC, the firms received cumulative payments of Sh120,042,417 from the 29 contracts.

“The commission found that Ms. Mubichi’s private financial interests in the companies owned by her husband were in direct conflict with her official duties,” EACC said in its statement.

The anti-graft agency further alleges that the companies used false documents to secure the tenders and that part of the contract proceeds was transferred to joint bank accounts held by Mubichi and her husband. Investigators also reportedly traced payments from the contracts to several senior county officials.

Those arrested are Mubichi; Ndubi; Chief Officer for Medical Services Daniel Ndung’u Wainaina; Chief Officer for Roads and Infrastructure Kennedy Mungai Barasa; Chief Officer for Water Timothy Kiogora Murithi; Nakuru City Manager Peter Gitau Thabanja; and Solomon Sirma, a former Nakuru Chief Officer for Health who currently serves as Baringo County Executive Committee Member for Finance.

EACC said the investigation file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved prosecution of nine suspects on charges including conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, corrupt procurement practices and wilful failure to comply with procurement laws.

Two other suspects, Brian Mwenda Ndubi and Josphat Kimemia, are believed to be in hiding. EACC has directed them to report to its South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru or the nearest EACC office.

The seven arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Nakuru Law Courts on Friday, July 31, 2026.

EACC said it remains committed to protecting public resources and called on public institutions to strengthen compliance with the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025. The allegations remain subject to determination by the courts.