EACC Arrests Bungoma Teacher Over Alleged Ksh300,000 Bribe for TSC Jobs

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Bungoma teacher accused of demanding Ksh300,000 from three unemployed teachers in exchange for jobs at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The suspect, Lilian Nelima Buluma, a teacher at Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School, was arrested on Monday, October 12, after preliminary investigations into complaints against her.

According to EACC, she allegedly demanded Ksh100,000 from each of the three job seekers. The commission says she has already received Ksh150,000 through M-Pesa as part of the alleged bribes.

“She purported to have connections within TSC and other government offices that would enable her to facilitate the recruitment,” EACC said.

After her arrest, Buluma was processed at EACC’s Western Regional Office and booked at Bungoma Police Station while investigations continue.

“Following her arrest, the suspect was processed at the EACC Western Regional Office and booked at Bungoma Police Station pending conclusion of investigations,” the commission stated.

She could face charges of requesting and receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6 as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

“EACC remain committed to combating corruption and promoting integrity in public service,” the commission said.

The arrest comes as the government pushes a major teacher recruitment drive. Speaking on October 5 at Kasarani Gymnasium during World Teachers’ Day celebrations, President William Ruto said the government would hire another 20,000 teachers by December, bringing the number recruited since September 2022 to 120,000. That raises the earlier target of 116,000 by July 2027. Ruto also said TSC had advertised 34,016 teacher promotion slots, and that the government had doubled the annual promotion budget to Sh2 billion.

Fake recruitment scams have been a recurring problem this year. In September, TSC flagged a fake message demanding Ksh1,000 from schools with junior secondary sections and Ksh500 from others to facilitate recruitment and promotion interviews. In July, three suspects were charged in Bomet over allegations of defrauding five people of Ksh500,000 each by promising TSC and National Police Service jobs for their relatives. The month before, a fake poster claiming 46,000 permanent teaching vacancies was dismissed as false.

TSC has repeatedly warned jobseekers against anyone who demands money for jobs, urging them to rely only on its official website and social media pages for information on vacancies and postings.

The EACC’s latest arrest also follows another one last week, when it arrested a police officer attached to the Kenya National Highways Authority at the Isinya Weighbridge over an alleged Ksh60,000 bribe.