EACC Arrests Garissa MCA and Officials Over Ksh.51.4M Fraud

In a major crackdown on the alleged misappropriation of public funds, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a sitting Member of County Assembly (MCA) and two former senior county officials over the suspected fraudulent payment of Ksh.51,495,253 from Garissa County coffers.

The suspects, arrested on February 22, 2026, are Abdi Ibrahim Daar, MCA for Balambala Ward; Mohamud Dubow Korane, former Director of Accounting Services; and Yussuf Bethe Ali, former Senior Principal Economist at the Garissa County Government.

According to charge documents dated February 23, 2026, the trio allegedly conspired between April and June 2022 to orchestrate a sophisticated “ghost payment” scheme. The funds were reportedly paid to Qorjarey Enterprise and General Supplies Limited for goods and services that investigators say were never procured or delivered.

Investigations reveal that the payments were processed through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), the government’s digital financial platform. EACC detectives describe a calculated manipulation of the system to facilitate the transactions.

Korane is accused of approving two separate payments totaling over Ksh.23 million within a 48-hour window between June 28 and June 30, 2022. Specifically, he allegedly sanctioned over Ksh.10.8 million and an additional Ksh.12.9 million to the same company for goods that were neither received nor supplied.

Ali, on the other hand, is said to have generated multiple invoices to justify the payments. On April 6, 2022, he allegedly raised an invoice of Ksh.14,528,968, followed by another of Ksh.8,300,468 on April 14, 2022. A further invoice of Ksh.4,804,568 was reportedly generated on May 4, 2022.

MCA Ibrahim Daar faces multiple forgery charges for allegedly falsifying tender and award documents to give the transactions a semblance of legality.

In a statement, the EACC said the arrests form part of its “ongoing efforts to clamp down on corruption and safeguard public resources.” The Commission reiterated its commitment to holding accountable public officers involved in the misappropriation of public funds.

The three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned before the Garissa Law Courts on February 23, 2026, for plea taking.