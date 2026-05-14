Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC Arrests KMTC Accountant Over Alleged Forged KCSE Certificate

Vincent Olando

Published

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has intensified its crackdown on academic fraud in the public sector after arresting a Kenya Medical Training College accountant accused of using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment and promotions.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly altered his KCSE mean grade from C- to C+ before using the falsified results to gain admission into Kisii University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Authorities say the degree later enabled him to secure promotions and increased earnings within KMTC.

In a statement released on Thursday, the anti-graft agency said investigations established that the suspect fraudulently benefited from salaries and allowances amounting to Ksh3.9 million.

“The suspect was today arraigned before the Kisii Anti-Corruption Court, where he faced charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Ksh3,965,292.30, being salaries earned during his employment,” EACC stated.

The accused denied all charges before the court and was released on a cash bail of Ksh200,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount. The case is scheduled for mention on June 15, 2026, for pre-trial directions.

The arrest forms part of a wider nationwide operation targeting public officers suspected of securing jobs using fake academic and professional documents. EACC says the growing trend has exposed serious weaknesses in recruitment and verification systems within public institutions.

The commission further revealed that it plans to pursue civil recovery proceedings to reclaim all salaries and benefits allegedly earned through fraudulent qualifications.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to combating fraud and safeguarding integrity in the public service, and urges members of the public to continue reporting suspected cases involving forged or fraudulent academic certificates,” EACC added.

The case has once again raised concerns about the integrity of hiring processes in public institutions, with recent audits reportedly revealing that thousands of civil servants may be holding falsified academic credentials.

Experts argue that the continued rise in certificate forgery is costing taxpayers billions of shillings through fraudulent salaries, promotions, pensions, and allowances paid to unqualified individuals. Anti-corruption advocates are now calling for the government to adopt stricter digital verification systems linked directly to databases managed by the Kenya National Examinations Council and universities.

The crackdown signals a tougher approach by EACC, with suspects now facing not only dismissal from public service but also criminal prosecution and recovery of illegally acquired public funds.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

KMTC Reopens Deferment Portal for Students Who Missed March Intake

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has reopened its online deferment portal for students who secured admission during the March 2026 intake but failed...

2 days ago
EACC 1754392002 EACC 1754392002

News

EACC Arrests Three Officials Over Fake Academic Certificates

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three officials in the ongoing crackdown on forged academic certificates. In a statement on Tuesday, May...

2 days ago

News

EACC Arrests Two Nairobi City Water Officials in Sh18M Fake Academic Certificates

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has intensified its nationwide crackdown on fake academic certificates after arresting three public officials accused of using forged...

2 days ago
EACC 1754392002 EACC 1754392002

News

11 Govt Officials Arrested Over Alleged Ksh 85 Million NG-CDF Scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested 11 suspects over the alleged embezzlement of Ksh85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies...

May 7, 2026