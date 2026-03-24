EACC Arrests NAWASCO Official, Recover Ksh133,000

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials have arrested an employee of the Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, EACC said the suspect, Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on Monday, March 23, 2026, following a complaint lodged by a member of the public.

According to the EACC, the complainant alleged that Mutai demanded KSh 15,000 to facilitate the replacement of a confiscated water meter in Langa Langa Estate in Nakuru.

“The suspect, Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on March 23, 2026, following a complaint by a member of the public who claimed the officer demanded KES 15,000 to facilitate the replacement of a confiscated water meter in Langa Langa Estate,” EACC stated.

Acting on the tip-off, EACC officers mounted an operation that culminated in the arrest of the suspect while allegedly receiving the bribe.

During the arrest, investigators recovered KSh 15,000, believed to be part of the bribe, alongside KSh 100,000 concealed in socks and an additional KSh 18,000 found in the suspect’s coat pocket.

Mutai was taken to the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing before being detained at Central Police Station.

The suspect was later released on a police cash bail of KSh 20,000 pending the conclusion of investigations.

“The EACC continues to urge members of the public to report corruption and to stand firm against bribery,” EACC added.

The arrest comes days after EACC officers arrested a court assistant attached to the Mombasa Law Courts over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.