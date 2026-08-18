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EACC Arrests Nine Treasury Officials Over Sh1.57 Billion PROFIT Scheme

Vincent Olando

Published

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested nine senior National Treasury officials over the alleged theft of Sh1.57 billion meant for a rural financial inclusion programme, in what the commission has described as one of the largest financial recovery cases it is currently pursuing.

The suspects are being held at the EACC’s Integrity Centre in Nairobi as investigators finalise the case ahead of their expected arraignment. The commission has also moved to the High Court seeking recovery of luxury properties allegedly bought with the stolen funds in Nairobi, Machakos and Uasin Gishu counties.

The fraud is linked to the Programme for Rural Outreach of Financial Innovations and Technologies (PROFIT), a Treasury initiative launched in December 2010 to widen access to credit for small-scale farmers through credit guarantees, microfinance lending and capacity building. The programme, funded through a loan from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), officially closed on December 31, 2019.

According to the EACC’s latest quarterly report, investigators established that more than Sh1.56 billion was fraudulently channelled into a new bank account opened in the programme’s name years after its official account had been closed. The suspects allegedly used forged National Treasury documents to make the account appear legitimate, then relied on fake payment vouchers and forged single-step authorisations to push through disbursements disguised as PROFIT funding requests.

Investigators say roughly Sh784.7 million was transferred to 23 companies, while about Sh768.2 million more was withdrawn directly in cash, raising fresh questions over the internal controls that allowed the scheme to run undetected. The EACC has recommended charges against programme and Treasury officials, along with company proprietors, for economic crimes, money laundering, abuse of office and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The commission said the wider probe has now uncovered suspected corruption involving at least Sh1.87 billion in public funds across the National Treasury and several county governments, and that courts have already frozen assets, including buildings and bank accounts, tied to the scheme.

The arrests come weeks after the EACC arrested seven current and former Nakuru County officials and a contractor over an alleged Sh120 million procurement fraud, underscoring the agency’s intensified crackdown on graft in public institutions.

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