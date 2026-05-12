EACC Arrests Three Officials Over Fake Academic Certificates

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three officials in the ongoing crackdown on forged academic certificates.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, EACC said the suspects, Joshua Attuah Omia and Thomas Mbonje Bandari of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC), and Silas Musasa Masambu of Kaimosi Friends University, used fake academic documents to secure jobs in their respective institutions.

According to EACC, Omia and Bandari forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates and presented them as genuine documents issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to secure employment at NCWSC.

Following the completion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of forgery, uttering false documents, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The two suspects are accused of unlawfully receiving salaries amounting to Ksh5.9 million and Ksh9.4 million, respectively, from the water company.

“The two suspects were arrested on 11th May 2026 and arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where they denied all charges.

“They were each released on a cash bail of Ksh 300,000 or a bond of Ksh 1 million with a surety of a similar amount. The matters are scheduled for directions on 26th May 2026,” EACC said.

Musambu, on the other hand, allegedly forged a Diploma certificate purportedly from Kenya College of Commerce and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Zetech University.

He was arrested at his home in Cheptulu, Vihiga County, and processed at Kakamega Police Station ahead of his arraignment at the Kakamega Law Courts on May 13, 2026.

“He is also facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Kes 2,511,672, being salary allegedly paid to him by Kaimosi Friends University,” EACC added.

Further, the commission stated that, besides pursuing criminal charges, it will institute civil proceedings to recover salaries, benefits, and other emoluments allegedly obtained through fraudulent academic qualifications.