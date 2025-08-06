EACC Conducts Operation Targeting 6 Senior County Officials

Connect with us

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday conducted a search operation at the offices and residences of six senior officials from the County Government of Busia.

In a statement, EACC said the operation was part of ongoing investigations into allegations of procurement irregularities, conflict of interest, theft of public funds, and unexplained wealth.

The commission noted that the investigation relates to tenders worth KES 1.4 billion, awarded during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years to 26 proxy companies reportedly operated by the suspects’ family members and close associates.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) today conducted a coordinated search operation at the offices and residences of six senior officials from the County Government of Busia as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of procurement irregularities, conflict of interest, theft of public funds, and unexplained wealth,” EACC stated.

The six suspects include: Topister Nyati Wanyama, the CEC Member for Finance & Economic Planning, Peter Khasamule Odima Haris, the CEC Member for Housing & Urban Development, Paul Olung’a Bartholomew Ekwenye, CEC Member for Youth, Sports, Culture, Gender & Creative Arts, and Gypson Ojiambo Wafula, Chief Officer, Finance, ICT & Economic Planning.

Others are Evans Wandera Wangata, Director of Budget, and Leonard Omacha, Director, Supply Chain Management.

According to EACC, the search operation yielded valuable evidence to support the ongoing probe. All suspects were escorted to the EACC Western Regional Offices for statement recording.

EACC noted that upon conclusion of investigations, it will take appropriate action, including prosecution and recovery of unexplained assets.

