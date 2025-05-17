EACC Crashes Plot to Grab 700-Year-Old Kongo Mosque

KDRTV NEWS – Diani Mombasa: A centuries-old symbol of Kenya’s Islamic heritage narrowly escaped destruction Friday 16th 2025 after anti-corruption detectives intervened to halt an audacious land grab attempt targeting the historic Kongo Mosque in Mombasa County. The swift move by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), led by CEO Abdi Mohamud, marked a decisive victory in the ongoing war against land cartels preying on public and cultural properties.

The attempted seizure was uncovered following a tip-off from concerned residents, whose vigilance triggered a rapid response from the EACC. Investigators quickly launched an inquiry and secured court orders to block any development, sale, or alteration of the contested property. The Commission also instructed the Ministry of Lands to freeze all current and future transactions related to the site.

Dating back more than 700 years, the Kongo Mosque is revered not only as a place of worship but as a national treasure. Constructed from coral stone and styled in classic Swahili architecture, the mosque predates Fort Jesus and embodies the deep-rooted Islamic and coastal cultural history of Kenya. The site was officially declared a national monument in 1927 and reaffirmed in 1983.

CEO Mohamud emphasized the cultural importance of the mosque as stated: “This mosque has stood here long before Fort Jesus. Its history is interwoven with the Swahili culture and Islamic faith. We are here to witness and ensure that the mosque, which has been grabbed, is recovered and protected for future generations.”

Public outrage over the attempted land grab reflects a growing frustration with the unchecked plunder of communal lands and heritage sites across Kenya. In this case, grassroots action proved pivotal residents refused to remain silent, and their courage provided EACC with the opportunity to act before irreparable damage could be done.

The incident is part of a larger national trend. In late 2023, the Commission recovered Ksh30 million worth of land illegally acquired next to State House in Mombasa. Despite legal victories, the threat of land grabbing looms large, fueled by systemic corruption, outdated land registries, and bureaucratic impunity.

Experts argue that preserving monuments like the Kongo Mosque is more than a legal duty—it’s a national responsibility. Losing such heritage to greed would mean erasing vital chapters of Kenya’s history. The success in Mombasa has renewed calls for nationwide audits of heritage sites and deeper collaboration between county governments, the National Museums of Kenya, and anti-graft bodies.