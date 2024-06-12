Connect with us

News

EACC Goes After 8 County Officials Over Embezzlment of Sh 1.2 Billion.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, conducted an investigative operation targeting  8 Garissa County officials suspected to have embezzled Sh 1.2 billion.

In a statement, EACC said it conducted the investigation following multiple media inquiries of graft in Garissa County.

“The Commission conducted a successful investigative operation targeting Eight (8) senior officials of Garissa County Government currently under investigation for alleged massive corruption through conflict of interest and embezzlement of public funds in excess of Kes. 1.2 billion,” read the statement in part.

According to EACC the 8 suspects allegedly directly and indirectly traded with the County Government through companies owned by themselves, close family members, and associates.

The Tuesday operation, which is part of the ongoing investigation, was undertaken pursuant to court orders targeting senior officials of the County Government, their proxies, and companies associated with them that were used to embezzle public funds from the County.

“The operation yielded valuable evidentiary material that will support the ongoing investigation. Upon completion, the outcome will inform appropriate action which may include prosecution of suspects and recovery of any stolen public funds,” said EACC.

The commission called on residents of Garissa County with information on the misappropriation of public funds at the County to volunteer the information in confidence to the Commission through the anonymous reporting system in the EACC Website www.eacc.go.ke,

EACC also said the locals can dial the commission’s toll-free number or report to any of the EACC offices across the country.

“Any information received will be treated in confidence and only be used to further the Investigation,” EACC  added.

Also Read: Bring It On- Governor Orengo Dares EACC After Twalib's Remarks

