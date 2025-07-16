EACC Halts Ksh 50M School Land Grab in Kitale, Blocks Rent Collection

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured key court orders preserving a prime parcel of land belonging to a Kitale school, valued at approximately Ksh 50 million. The land, originally designated for educational purposes, was irregularly allocated in 1994 to the late Nathaniel K. Tum, who was then serving as the Chairperson of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

The transaction was carried out in collusion with former Commissioner of Lands Wilson Gachanja, and the land has since been developed into private commercial properties, including a petrol station, supermarket, warehouse, and rental apartments. The development which have significantly encroached on school infrastructure, compromising the learning environment for students.

On 9th July 2025, the Environment and Land Court in Kitale issued a set of comprehensive orders:

A temporary injunction against any dealings on the disputed property.

An immediate suspension of rent collection from all commercial activities on the land.

Authorization for the EACC to appoint a receiver to manage the property.

Direction that all rental income be preserved in a joint interest-earning account, pending the final resolution of the case.

These measures are aimed at ensuring the land is protected from further exploitation while investigations continue. The EACC emphasized that the case represents the broader challenges of land grabbing and systemic corruption that continue to plague public institutions across Kenya.

“This action underscores our commitment to reclaiming public resources and ensuring they are used for their rightful purpose — especially in critical sectors like education,” stated an EACC official.