EACC Investigates Ksh.5M Expenditure on Vihiga Speaker’s Private Party

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has officially launched a high-stakes investigation into the Vihiga County Assembly following allegations that Ksh.5 million in public funds was diverted to finance a private housewarming party for the Speaker.

The probe, which gained momentum this week, seeks to determine how a private social celebration was reportedly categorized as a public expense. Preliminary reports suggest the lavish event involved exorbitant spending on high-end catering, entertainment, and logistics – all allegedly billed to the Vihiga taxpayer.

In a demand letter dated February 12, 2026, addressed to the Clerk of the Vihiga County Assembly, the anti-graft body requested the urgent submission of original procurement documents, payment vouchers, and approved budgets for the 2023/2024 financial year.

“Please endeavour to provide the documents by 13th February, 2026. Our officers Brian Shigoli and Kevin Lagat will be available to receive the requested documents and information,” stated Abraham Kemboi, the EACC Regional Manager for Central Nyanza.

The expenditure has sparked a wave of indignation among Vihiga residents, who argue these funds should have been directed toward essential services like healthcare and water.

While the Speaker has yet to issue a formal statement, the EACC is moving swiftly to cross-reference requisitions with bank transfers. “Our goal is to ensure factual accuracy and maintain the unembellished truth regarding the use of public resources,” a source familiar with the proceedings noted, emphasizing that “objectivity rules the game” in these investigations.

If the probe uncovers evidence of criminal misappropriation, the involved parties could face charges ranging from abuse of office to the fraudulent acquisition of public property.

As the February 13 deadline for document submission passes, all eyes remain on Vihiga to see if devolution’s promise of accountability will be upheld.