EACC, KRA Announces Job Opportunities; How To Apply

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have announced job opportunities.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 20, EACC announced 19 vacant positions in the commission.

The positions include: Senior Investigation Officer– Mechanical Engineer, Administration Officer II – Property Management, Investigation Officer II Accountant/Auditor, ICT Officer II Software Developer, and Risk Management Officer II.

Other vacant positions are: Accounts Assistant I, Paralegal Clerk II, Information Assistant II, Administrative Secretary II, Supply Chain Management Assistant II, and Office Assistant III.

Interested candidates are required to complete the EACC form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of the national identity card, resume, academic and professional certificates, and testimonials.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

All applications must be submitted online and will be acknowledged via email. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

On the other hand, KRA advertised vacancies for ten assistant manager roles.

These include Business Application Support under the Customs and Border Control (C\&BC) department, System Administration, and specialized tax projects for Large & Medium Taxpayers (LMT) as well as Micro & Small Taxpayers (MST).

Other positions are in Capacity Management & Business Continuity, Cyber Security Operations Centre, Cloud Architecture & Technology Platform, Data Governance, Business Intelligence Platform Engineering, Service Desk, Library & User Services and Awareness.

Interested candidates must submit their applications online via the official e-recruitment portal at https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login.

Applicants are required to create or update their profiles, upload the necessary documents in PDF format, and follow the provided application instructions. All applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on June 2, 2025.

