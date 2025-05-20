Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC, KRA Announces Job Opportunities; How To Apply

By

Published

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have announced job opportunities.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 20, EACC announced 19 vacant positions in the commission.

The positions include: Senior Investigation Officer– Mechanical Engineer, Administration Officer II – Property Management, Investigation Officer II Accountant/Auditor, ICT Officer II Software Developer, and Risk Management Officer II.

Other vacant positions are: Accounts Assistant I, Paralegal Clerk II, Information Assistant II, Administrative Secretary II, Supply Chain Management Assistant II, and Office Assistant III.

Interested candidates are required to complete the EACC form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of the national identity card, resume, academic and professional certificates, and testimonials.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

All applications must be submitted online and will be acknowledged via email. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

On the other hand, KRA advertised vacancies for ten assistant manager roles.

These include Business Application Support under the Customs and Border Control (C\&BC) department, System Administration, and specialized tax projects for Large & Medium Taxpayers (LMT) as well as Micro & Small Taxpayers (MST).

Other positions are in Capacity Management & Business Continuity, Cyber Security Operations Centre, Cloud Architecture & Technology Platform, Data Governance, Business Intelligence Platform Engineering, Service Desk, Library & User Services and Awareness.

Interested candidates must submit their applications online via the official e-recruitment portal at https://erecruitment.kra.go.ke/login.

Applicants are required to create or update their profiles, upload the necessary documents in PDF format, and follow the provided application instructions. All applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on June 2, 2025.

Also Read: DCI Launches Investigation After Chaos During EACC’s Raid at Natembeya’s Home

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021