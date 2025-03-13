Connect with us

EACC Launches Investigations Against Chief Magistrate Over Bribery Allegations

Thika Law Courts building

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched an investigation on Chief Magistrate Stellah Bonareri Nyaboke Atambo of the Thika Law Courts over allegations of bribery.

In a statement on Thursday, EACC said it has received numerous complaints against the Chief magistrate alleging how she solicits bribes from suspects brought before her.

“EACC wishes to confirm that it is conducting investigations against Hon. Stellah Atambo, Chief Magistrate, Thika Law Courts following numerous complaints alleging that she demands and receives bribes from accused persons in criminal matters before her,” EACC stated.

The Commission noted the Chief Magistrate received the bribes through Patrick Njeri Muriithi, a Clerk in her court.

“It is alleged that on diverse dates, the Chief Magistrate received various amounts of money through Patrick Njeri Murlithi, a Clerk in her court, which is suspected to have been solicited from accused persons,” the statement added.

File image of Stellah Atambo in a past event

EACC mentioned that it obtained search warrants and conducted searches at the residences of both the magistrate and the clerk.

During the raids, EACC detectives recovered a total of Ksh2.07 million in cash, suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

“Today, Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Commission upon obtaining search warrants, conducted searches at the residences of the Chief Magistrate and the Clerk to obtain relevant documents and information to support the investigations. A total of Kes2,070,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds of corruption was recovered inside a laptop bag at the residence of Hon. Atambo among various documents relevant to the investigations,” EACC disclosed.

Further the anti-graft body said that Atambo and Patrick Muriithi have been escorted to EACC Headquarters for interview and statement recording.

