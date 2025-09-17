EACC Raids Homes of Garissa County Officials Over KsH1.2 Billion Tender Scandal

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday conducted raids at the homes and offices of four senior Garissa County officials as part of an investigation into the irregular award of contracts valued at Ksh1.2 billion.

In a statement, EACC said the raids were conducted under lawful search warrants and led to the discovery of critical evidence, which will be crucial for building a case against the officials.

Among those targeted was the Head of County Treasury, Abdi Ali Nuriye, alongside Mohamed Daud Korow, the Chief Finance Officer, Mohamed Abdi Hassan, Director, Supply Chain Management, and Abdiwahab Omar Guye, Former Director, Procurement.

“This operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities in the award of contracts worth Ksh1.2Billion at the County Government of Garissa,” EACC stated.

One of the tenders under scrutiny is the construction of a terminal wing at the Garissa Airstrip, commissioned by the County Government of Garissa.

The EACC investigators are also probing the tender for the construction of a perimeter wall and pavilion at Garissa Primary School.

In addition, the commission is examining the award of contracts for the provision of medical insurance and catering services for county officials.

The inquiry further extends to allegations of payments made to ghost workers within the Garissa County Government payroll system.

Further commission noted the payment of salaries to ghost workers by officials of the Garissa County Government.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, the findings will guide the appropriate course of action, which may include the prosecution of any individuals found culpable, the forfeiture of unexplained assets, and the confiscation of proceeds linked to corruption,” EACC added.

