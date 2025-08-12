EACC Raids Laikipia Speaker’s Home and Office Over Alleged Forged Academic Papers

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Saturday launched a high-profile raid targeting Laikipia County Assembly Speaker Lantano Nabaala over allegations that he forged his academic papers to secure his powerful position.

The operation, carried out on July 12, 2025, began at dawn when heavily armed officers descended on Nabaala’s opulent Muthaiga residence in Nairobi, combing through the property before moving to the County Assembly headquarters in Nanyuki. The simultaneous raids, which lasted several hours, saw investigators seize files, electronic devices, and other documents believed to be crucial to the investigation.

EACC Central Region boss Japheth Baithalu confirmed the coordinated operations and grilling of the Speaker at his office.“We are gathering evidence to either confirm or dismiss the allegations,” Baithalu stated.

The probe, now in its second year, was triggered by complaints from several Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who accused Nabaala of using forged academic credentials to clinch the speakership in September 2022. He won the seat in a tense second-round vote, defeating eight rivals with 14 out of 21 MCA votes.

Sources close to the investigation, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed that the EACC had been quietly building its case for months. “This is not a sudden move. We have been gathering intelligence for a long time, and the evidence points toward a sophisticated scheme involving falsified academic credentials,” an EACC official said.

EACC investigators are now cross-checking the Speaker’s submitted qualifications against official school and university records. The agency has pledged to issue an official statement once preliminary findings are complete.

While Nabaala has remained tight-lipped, the raids have sent shockwaves through Laikipia’s political circles. Some MCAs are calling for his resignation, while others dismiss the probe as political persecution. Residents have also voiced concern over the matter.

“It’s disheartening to hear such allegations against a public servant. We expect our leaders to uphold the highest standards of integrity,” said Mary Njeri, a resident interviewed outside the County Assembly offices.

The scandal has sparked national debate over fake academic credentials among Kenyan leaders thus Governance experts are calling for the creation of a national database to verify all leaders’ qualifications before they take office — a move they say could protect public trust and save billions lost to incompetence and corruption.

If convicted, Nabaala could face disqualification from public office and prison time under the Penal Code and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

EACC Chairperson David Oginde recently disclosed that Nabaala’s case is part of a wider crackdown on county corruption, with nine sitting governors also under investigation.

“It is not just governors. We will go after anyone senior or junior implicated in fraud or abuse of office,” Oginde said.