News

EACC Recovers Ksh104 Million Kenya Airports Authority Land Illegally Acquired by Ex-Gov’t Official

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a public land valued at Ksh104 million in Mombasa.

In a statement on Thursday, EACC said the land had been illegally acquired by a former government official.

“The 1.73-acre parcel, designated as MN/VI/3748, is part of the land reserved for the Moi International Airport, under the management of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA),” EACC stated.

In a judgment delivered on 23rd July 2025, the Environment and Land Court in Mombasa, presided over by Justice Stephen Kibunja, ruled that the parcel had always been public land and was therefore not available for private allocation.

The title held by Academy Properties Ltd, a subsequent transferee, was cancelled, as the initial allocation to Agil Mahmud, the then Provincial Physical Planner, was illegal and irregular.

Investigations by EACC revealed that the land was irregularly excised from a larger 538.76-acre parcel designated for airport use.

It was allocated without an approved Physical Development Plan (PDP), a valid application, or payment of statutory fees, violating all legal procedures.

The suit, filed by EACC (then KACC) in 2009, also implicated former Commissioner of Lands Wilson Gacanja for his role in facilitating the fraudulent transaction.

Notably, 12 other parcels of land, all part of Moi International Airport and valued at over KES 2.5 billion, remain under active litigation as the EACC seeks full recovery.

