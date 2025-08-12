EACC Recovers Ksh20 Million Ministry of Housing Land in Kakamega

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered public land in Kakamega valued at Ksh20 million belonging to the Ministry of Housing.

In a statement, EACC said the parcel of land, Kakamega Municipality Block 111/100, which measures 0.9 hectares, was registered to Kakamega on December 28, 1974. It had been reserved for the construction of houses for civil servants.

The commission recovered the land after the court ruled that it was reserved for civil servants’ housing and could not be allocated to private individuals.

“In his judgment on 6th August 2025, Hon. P. Mutua held that the land—originally part of Kakamega Municipality Block 111/100—was trust land reserved for civil servants’ housing. This meant it could not be allocated to private individuals. Any lease or title issued over it was declared null and void,” EACC stated.

The Court therefore ordered that the entries for the land should be cancelled, and all allocations were declared void. The court also ordered the surrender of the parcel to the government and issued a permanent injunction to stop any dealings with the land.

EACC hailed the court ruling, terming it a significant win in the fight against land grabbing, a vice that has plagued various parts of the country for decades

“This decisive ruling not only restores the land to the rightful owner but also sends a strong message that public resources are not for private grabbing.

“The EACC remains committed to protecting Kenya’s public assets and holding all who engage in corruption accountable,” EACC stated.

