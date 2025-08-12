Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC Recovers Ksh20 Million Ministry of Housing Land in Kakamega

By

Published

EACC 1754392002

EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered public land in Kakamega valued at Ksh20 million belonging to the Ministry of Housing.

In a statement, EACC said the parcel of land, Kakamega Municipality Block 111/100, which measures 0.9 hectares, was registered to Kakamega on December 28, 1974. It had been reserved for the construction of houses for civil servants.

The commission recovered the land after the court ruled that it was reserved for civil servants’ housing and could not be allocated to private individuals.

“In his judgment on 6th August 2025, Hon. P. Mutua held that the land—originally part of Kakamega Municipality Block 111/100—was trust land reserved for civil servants’ housing. This meant it could not be allocated to private individuals. Any lease or title issued over it was declared null and void,” EACC stated.

The Court therefore ordered that the entries for the land should be cancelled, and all allocations were declared void. The court also ordered the surrender of the parcel to the government and issued a permanent injunction to stop any dealings with the land.

EACC hailed the court ruling, terming it a significant win in the fight against land grabbing, a vice that has plagued various parts of the country for decades

“This decisive ruling not only restores the land to the rightful owner but also sends a strong message that public resources are not for private grabbing.

“The EACC remains committed to protecting Kenya’s public assets and holding all who engage in corruption accountable,” EACC stated.

Also Read: EACC Conducts Operation Targeting 6 Senior County Officials

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021