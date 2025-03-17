Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC Recovers Ksh45 Million Grabbed Public Land In Karen

By

Published

1746 eacc

1746 eacc

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a Ksh45 million piece of public land in Karen, Nairobi which had been illegally grabbed and allocated to private individuals.

In a statement on Monday, EACC said the property, which was originally surrendered to the government in 1994 for public use, was unlawfully transferred.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a prime parcel of land along Mukoma Road in Karen within Nairobi, valued at approximately KES. 45 Million, grabbed by private individuals.

“The recovered property known as L.R. 2270/71 measuring 0.029 hectares, was surrendered to the Government of Kenya in 1994 for the purpose of public utilities and the construction of a public access road. However, two years later, the property was unlawfully allocated to private individuals,” the statement read in part.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Lucy Mbugua of the Environment and Land Court declared that the land was “public land” and that the transfer to private individuals was “illegal, unlawful, fraudulent and corrupt and therefore void”.

The court directed that the title deed for the land be canceled and that it be re-registered in the name of the Nairobi City County Government as a public utility plot.

“In a judgment delivered by Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Mbugua, the Court found that the property is public land and that the purported transfer to private persons was illegal, unlawful, fraudulent and corrupt hence a nullity,” EACC stated.

Further Justice Mnugua issued orders to prevent further illegal activity on the land, and granted a permanent injunction against the defendants, restraining them from “entering, trespassing, remaining, using, damaging, wasting, charging, mortgaging, leasing, transferring, disposing of and/or in any way dealing with or interfering with public land”.

Also Read: EACC Launches Investigations Against Chief Magistrate Over Bribery Allegations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021