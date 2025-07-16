Connect with us

News

EACC Recovers Ksh67 Million From Treasury Official

National Treasury

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division court has ordered Faith Jematia Kiptis, an officer at the National Treasury and Planning, to refund Ksh67 million that she received irregularly between January 2020 and June 2022.

In a judgment delivered on July 15, 2025, Justice Musyoki found that Kiptis received public funds disguised as taskforce, facilitation, entertainment, extraneous, and other allowances, without proper authorization or SRC approval.

The High Court ordered the refund of Ksh67,664,975 and the forfeiture of funds held in the suspect’s bank accounts, Ksh2,443,667.92 in her Equity account, and Ksh6,320,419.80 in another bank account.

The court also ordered Kiptis to pay interest on the amount until full recovery as well as all legal costs pertaining to the case.

According to EACC, between January 2020 and June 2022, Kiptis received overlapping and unjustified allowances not recognized in public service guidelines.

“These included payments beyond her job group and allowances not sanctioned by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“The court reaffirmed that SRC’s advice is binding and criticized the National Treasury for effecting payments without adhering to due process,” EACC stated.

According to the EACC, the case is part of broader efforts to recover over Ksh174 million from Treasury officials involved in similar fraudulent schemes.

Also Read: EACC Moves To Recover Ksh200M Land in Eldoret CBD

