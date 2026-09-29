EACC Recovers Sh25 Million Road Reserve Near UoN Mombasa Campus

KDRTV News, Mombasa County:— The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a public road reserve in Mombasa valued at approximately Ksh25 million after the Environment and Land Court declared its 1994 private allocation illegal and fraudulent.

The parcel, registered as Mombasa Municipality/Block XIX/305, is located along Machakos Road and serves as an access route to the University of Nairobi’s Mombasa Campus.

In a judgment delivered on September 24, 2026, in Mombasa ELC Case No. E049 of 2023, Justice Y. M. Angima held that the land formed part of a public road reserve that was unlawfully excised in 1994.

“The court is thus satisfied that the suit property was part of a road reserved at all material times,” Justice Angima ruled. “The allocating authority had no legal authority to allocate part of a public road (Machakos Street) for commercial cum residential purposes under the legal regime in force at the material time.”

EACC investigations revealed that the road reserve was excised and allocated to the late Ezekiel Luyali, then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa. The fraudulent transaction was facilitated by former Town Clerk David Kalume Randu and former Mayor Ahmed Mwidhani. The 99-year lease took effect on June 1, 1994, with the lease document issued on September 1, 1994, and registered the following day.

Justice Angima noted that the legal procedure for closing a road under the Local Government Act then in force was ignored. The court found no evidence of Gazette notices announcing an intention to close the road, an approved Part Development Plan, a council resolution approving the allocation, or requisite approval from the Minister for Local Government.

Consequently, the court declared the lease and Survey Plan Folio Register (F/R) No. 264/37 null and void. Justice Angima ordered the Chief Land Registrar to cancel the lease entries and directed the Director of Surveys to expunge the survey plan from official records.

The court issued a permanent injunction restraining the administrator of Luyali’s estate, James Michael Luyali, along with his agents and assigns, from selling, leasing, transferring, or otherwise dealing with the property. However, the court declined to issue an order for vacant possession because the land remains undeveloped and continues to serve as a public parking lot.

Following the ruling, the anti-graft agency urged public officers entrusted with land management to uphold the law and protect public resources in the public interest.