EACC Summons Barchok, Wangamati Over Corruption Allegations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati over corruption and embezzlement allegations.

In a statement on Friday, EACC said it had received consent from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to charge the two together with several other associates and company directors linked to their cases.

Barchok and Evans Kipkoech Korir, a director of Chemasus Construction Limited, are facing allegations of conflict of interest in procurement dealings at the Bomet County government.

Wangamati, on the other hand, is being accused of embezzling public funds during his tenure as the Governor of Bungoma County.

His co-accused include: Michael Simiyu Wangamati, Nicholas Wangamati, Edward Barasa Wangamati, Edward Maaya Makhanu, Sandra Soita Nasambu and Wafula Wakoli Chesititi.

Others are Bramwel Mukwe Wafula, Juma Swaleh Juma, Jimmy Wekesa Barasa, Christopher Masika Makokha, and Joseph Wanyonyi Khaemba.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud directed the suspects to present themselves at the Integrity Centre on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 8 am for processing and arraignment.

This comes a day after DPP Renson Ingonga approved graft charges against Governor Barchok and Wangamati, ordering further investigations into Kiambu and Marsabit Counties.

Barchok is accused of receiving Ksh2.7 million from companies that did business with the county between the 2019/2020 and 2024/2025 financial years.

On the other hand, Wangamati is accused of embezzling over Ksh70 million through tenders.