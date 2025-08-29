Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC Summons Barchok, Wangamati Over Corruption Allegations

By

Published

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati over corruption and embezzlement allegations.

In a statement on Friday, EACC said it had received consent from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to charge the two together with several other associates and company directors linked to their cases.

Barchok and Evans Kipkoech Korir, a director of Chemasus Construction Limited, are facing allegations of conflict of interest in procurement dealings at the Bomet County government.

Wangamati, on the other hand, is being accused of embezzling public funds during his tenure as the Governor of Bungoma County.

His co-accused include: Michael Simiyu Wangamati, Nicholas Wangamati, Edward Barasa Wangamati, Edward Maaya Makhanu, Sandra Soita Nasambu and Wafula Wakoli Chesititi.

Others are Bramwel Mukwe Wafula, Juma Swaleh Juma, Jimmy Wekesa Barasa, Christopher Masika Makokha, and Joseph Wanyonyi Khaemba.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud directed the suspects to present themselves at the Integrity Centre on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 8 am for processing and arraignment.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission hereby directs the above-named suspects to present themselves at the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre on Monday, 1st September, 2025, at 0800 am for processing and arraignment,” EACC stated.

This comes a day after DPP Renson Ingonga approved graft charges against Governor Barchok and Wangamati, ordering further investigations into Kiambu and Marsabit Counties.

Barchok is accused of receiving Ksh2.7 million from companies that did business with the county between the 2019/2020 and 2024/2025 financial years.

On the other hand, Wangamati is accused of embezzling over Ksh70 million through tenders.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021