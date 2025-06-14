Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EACC to Auction Obado’s Ksh428M Assets in Anti-Graft Raid

By

Published

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado is set to forfeit assets valued at Ksh428 million
Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado is set to forfeit assets valued at Ksh428 million

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado is poised to lose assets worth Ksh428 million as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) initiates a public auction starting June 23, 2025.

This significant move follows an out-of-court settlement reached in 2024, where Obado surrendered various properties to resolve cases of unexplained wealth and proceeds of crime against him, his children, and associates.

The EACC initially sought to recover Ksh1.9 billion and Ksh73 million in separate cases, but a negotiated agreement led to the forfeiture of assets valued at Ksh428 million.

While some sources indicate a settlement value of Ksh235 million, the EACC’s latest statements confirm the higher figure of Ksh428 million for the assets slated for auction.

Among the high-value properties to be auctioned are a Ksh40 million house in Loresho Ridge, a Ksh22 million apartment in Riara, two Greenspan maisonettes worth Ksh14.5 million, and an unfinished plot in Runda valued at Ksh50 million, all located in Nairobi.

The auction process will commence in Nairobi before extending to Kisumu and Migori counties, where additional properties will be seized and sold.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) is collaborating with the EACC in these efforts.

EACC CEO Abdi Ahmed Mohamoud stated that the recovered funds will be deposited into Kenya’s Consolidated Fund, earmarked for public services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

This action is intended to deter other public officials from engaging in corruption, although Mohamoud noted public resistance often arises when the commission pursues high-profile individuals.

The settlement, however, does not impact ongoing criminal cases against Obado and his children related to fraudulent schemes.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021