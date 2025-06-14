EACC to Auction Obado’s Ksh428M Assets in Anti-Graft Raid

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado is poised to lose assets worth Ksh428 million as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) initiates a public auction starting June 23, 2025.

This significant move follows an out-of-court settlement reached in 2024, where Obado surrendered various properties to resolve cases of unexplained wealth and proceeds of crime against him, his children, and associates.

The EACC initially sought to recover Ksh1.9 billion and Ksh73 million in separate cases, but a negotiated agreement led to the forfeiture of assets valued at Ksh428 million.

While some sources indicate a settlement value of Ksh235 million, the EACC’s latest statements confirm the higher figure of Ksh428 million for the assets slated for auction.

Among the high-value properties to be auctioned are a Ksh40 million house in Loresho Ridge, a Ksh22 million apartment in Riara, two Greenspan maisonettes worth Ksh14.5 million, and an unfinished plot in Runda valued at Ksh50 million, all located in Nairobi.

The auction process will commence in Nairobi before extending to Kisumu and Migori counties, where additional properties will be seized and sold.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) is collaborating with the EACC in these efforts.

EACC CEO Abdi Ahmed Mohamoud stated that the recovered funds will be deposited into Kenya’s Consolidated Fund, earmarked for public services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

This action is intended to deter other public officials from engaging in corruption, although Mohamoud noted public resistance often arises when the commission pursues high-profile individuals.

The settlement, however, does not impact ongoing criminal cases against Obado and his children related to fraudulent schemes.