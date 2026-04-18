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Easy Coach Raises Bus Fares as Fuel Prices Push Travel Costs Higher

Vincent Olando

Published

Long-distance bus operator Easy Coach has announced an increase in passenger fares across its key routes, citing the recent rise in fuel prices as the primary driver behind the adjustment.

In a notice issued on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the company confirmed that the revised fares will take effect from Monday, April 20, impacting travellers across more than 20 routes from Nairobi to various upcountry destinations.

Under the new pricing structure, passengers travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu, Maseno, Mbale, Siaya, Butere, and the Ndori-Bondo-Usenge route will now pay Ksh1,900 – an increase of Ksh150 from previous rates. Those heading to Ugunja, Bumala, and Busia will pay Ksh1,950, up from Ksh1,800.

Fares to Kakamega, Mumias, Webuye, and Kimilili have been adjusted to Ksh1,800, while a trip to Kitale will cost Ksh1,850. Meanwhile, passengers travelling to Eldoret will now pay Ksh1,700, reflecting a Ksh100 increment.

Southern Nyanza routes remain relatively cheaper, with fares to Kisii, Oyugis, Homa Bay, and Kendu Bay set at Ksh1,550, while destinations such as Migori, Rongo, Mbita, and Kehancha will cost Ksh1,600.The company attributed the fare hike to increased operational costs following adjustments by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which recently raised fuel prices. Diesel and super petrol prices have seen significant fluctuations, exerting pressure on the transport sector.

“Revised fares notice. Effective Monday, April 20,” the company stated in part, signalling the immediate impact on travellers who will now have to dig deeper into their pockets.

Easy Coach’s move comes just days after rival ENA Coach implemented similar fare increases, underscoring a broader trend within the public transport sector. ENA adjusted its Nairobi-Mombasa fare to Ksh2,000, while routes to upcountry destinations were revised to between Ksh1,700 and Ksh1,800.

In an earlier statement, ENA Coach noted that the decision followed an operational review aimed at sustaining services amid rising costs. The company maintained that the fare adjustments were necessary to “maintain service quality” despite the economic strain.

The fare hikes come against a backdrop of public concern over the rising cost of living, with fuel prices playing a central role in driving inflation across sectors. Recent EPRA reviews have seen pump prices fluctuate, even after government interventions such as a reduction in Value Added Tax on fuel.

As transport costs rise, passengers across the country are likely to feel the ripple effects, particularly those who rely on long-distance travel for work, education, and business.

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