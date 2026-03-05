Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

eCitizen Platform Services Fully Restored After Outage

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The government has announced the full restoration of services on the eCitizen following an outage that left many Kenyans unable to use the platform.

In an update on Thursday evening, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Affairs said all services are now operational and accessible as normal.

“The eCitizen Directorate wishes to inform members of the public that the service disruption that temporarily affected access to the eCitizen platform has been fully resolved. All services are now operational and accessible as normal,” read the statement.

The Department acknowledged the inconvenience caused to members of the public during the outage and expressed regret for the difficulties experienced by users who rely on the platform for government services.

Further, the department assured citizens that measures are being implemented to prevent a recurrence and to strengthen the reliability of the platform.

“The Directorate acknowledges the inconvenience caused to citizens during the period of disruption and sincerely regrets any difficulties experienced.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the public for their patience and continued trust in government digital services,” added the state department.

The platform experienced downtime on Thursday afternoon wich affected individuals attempting to log in to the platform to complete key processes.

Kenyans took to social media to express their frustrations with logging into the platform.

The ecitizen platform hosts 22,000 services from over 1000 ministries, counties, departments, and government agencies.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Karura Forest Indigenous tree cover Karura Forest Indigenous tree cover

News

Karura Forest Takeover Fuels Uproar Over Wangari Maathai’s Legacy

Nairobi’s cherished Karura Forest, a global symbol of community led conservation, has been drive into a fierce dispute following the Kenya Forest Service’s (KFS)...

September 6, 2025
State Takeover of Revenue Puts Karura Forest at Risk State Takeover of Revenue Puts Karura Forest at Risk

News

Karura Forest Faces Uncertainty as State Takes Over Revenue Collection

Nairobi’s Karura Forest, one of the capital’s most treasured green spaces, was thrown into turmoil on Thursday morning after the Kenya Forest Service (KFS)...

August 29, 2025
527964556 1213933560774406 5072199516744046785 n 527964556 1213933560774406 5072199516744046785 n

Politics

MPs Recommend Suspension of e-Citizen Platform After Auditor-General’s Report

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised the alarm over massive irregularities and unauthorised payments linked to the government’s digital payments platform,...

August 6, 2025
GM4zM1tXkAApM5V GM4zM1tXkAApM5V

Politics

Inside Gov’t’s Plan To Collect Sh 1 Billion Daily From eCitizen

The government is targeting to collect at least Ksh1 billion daily revenue on eCitizen by December by increasing subscribers to its digital services platform...

May 8, 2024