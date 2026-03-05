eCitizen Platform Services Fully Restored After Outage

The government has announced the full restoration of services on the eCitizen following an outage that left many Kenyans unable to use the platform.

In an update on Thursday evening, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Affairs said all services are now operational and accessible as normal.

“The eCitizen Directorate wishes to inform members of the public that the service disruption that temporarily affected access to the eCitizen platform has been fully resolved. All services are now operational and accessible as normal,” read the statement.

The Department acknowledged the inconvenience caused to members of the public during the outage and expressed regret for the difficulties experienced by users who rely on the platform for government services.

Further, the department assured citizens that measures are being implemented to prevent a recurrence and to strengthen the reliability of the platform.

“The Directorate acknowledges the inconvenience caused to citizens during the period of disruption and sincerely regrets any difficulties experienced.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the public for their patience and continued trust in government digital services,” added the state department.

The platform experienced downtime on Thursday afternoon wich affected individuals attempting to log in to the platform to complete key processes.

Kenyans took to social media to express their frustrations with logging into the platform.

The ecitizen platform hosts 22,000 services from over 1000 ministries, counties, departments, and government agencies.