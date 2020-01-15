EDUCATION CABINET SECRETARY PROFESSOR GEORGE MAGOHA PLEADS WITH THE LOCAL TEACHERS TO STAY IN THE NORTH EASTERN REGION ON TUESDAY

The teachers had threatened earlier to leave the northern region fearing for the safety of their lives after the staged attack on Sunday morning in Garissa by the suspected Al shabaab fighters. Assessing the on going reporting on the form one students in Machakos county, the professor George Magoha confirmed that the government will show commitment in ensuring the security of all Kenyans.

”As Kenyans we must not be afraid, because it is only God who knows when i will die;so let those teachers remain where they are because the government is very aware. You may think you are coming back to your relatives for safety, but you end up dying on your bed, but justice must be done. It is very painful to loss a teacher who had sacrificed to go serve in the hardship area so that she or he can help the children acquire education like in other parts of Kenya,” said Professor George Magoha.

On Monday, Kenya Nation Union of teachers secretar- General, Wilson Sossion urged the Education Cabinet Secretatry Professor George Magoha to arrange for a meeting with the union in which the ministry of interior and the teachers service commission should take part in so as to come to a conclusion regarding the dire state of teachers in the north eastern region.

George Magoha promised adamant action against the culprits behind Sunday’s attack stating that security agencies are trailing them down.

” You cannot use, and shall not use religion to kill innocent people and that is may stand. I pray that God may grant their souls a good place in heaven. But it will not be long, even those idiots who killed them will be on the opposite sides and they will even be asking for water, but water cannot cross from this side to that side,” said Professor George Magoha.

