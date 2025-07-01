Education CS Julius Ogamba Releases 2025 KCSE Placement Results

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba officially announced the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) results for the 2025 placement cycle, indicating a key moment for the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) cohort and beyond.

The announcement, made on Tuesday 1st July afternoon in Nairobi, signifies a significant stride in expanding access to higher education across the nation, including historic placements to newly established institutions.

Out of the 244,563 candidates who qualified for degree programs from the 965,501 who sat the 2024 KCSE examination, a substantial 201,695 applied for placement to various levels.

KUCCPS has successfully placed 310,502 students in diverse programs across universities and colleges, with the majority being from the 2024 KCSE cohort. This figure includes 194,372 students from the 2024 KCSE cohort who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above, representing 80 percent of the qualified candidates.

Medical courses, particularly nursing, continue to be highly sought after. The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) saw 52,725 applications against a capacity of 34,048, with over 27,000 applications specifically for diploma and certificate nursing programs .Other popular KMTC courses included clinical medicine and surgery, medical emergency technician, and community health.

The placement service also noted significant interest in teaching programs, receiving 20,786 applications for diploma in teaching courses. Of these, 11,636 candidates secured slots, with 10,800 placed in diploma in primary teachers’ education and an additional 836 in diploma in secondary teacher education. A notable new addition this year was the diploma in law program at the Kenya School of Law, which received overwhelming interest and filled all 500 available openings.

Furthermore, 93,207 applicants sought placement in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, with most already placed. The government’s commitment to expanding higher education opportunities is evident through the establishment of new university colleges, TVET institutions, and KMTC campuses, including those in West Pokot and Northern Kenya, aligning with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) portal is also open, encouraging eligible students to apply for funding, with the government allocating Sh 41.5 billion for HELB and Sh16.9 billion for University Fund scholarships.

Despite the successful placements, some students reported issues accessing their results on the KUCCPS portal, with many still seeing a provisional placement message. KUCCPS has indicated that SMS messages were also sent to applicants. The Education CS emphasized that available slots were sufficient to absorb all qualified candidates, including those from previous years who had not yet secured admission.