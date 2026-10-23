Education CS Julius Ogamba Urges Striking Lecturers to Resume Work Amid CBA Negotiations

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has renewed calls for striking university lecturers to resume teaching, saying the government remains committed to resolving outstanding issues under the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Ogamba made the appeal on Friday, October 23, during the 10th graduation ceremony at Thika Technical Training Institute in Kiambu County, where 5,421 graduands received diplomas and certificates.

He urged university staff and their unions to allow negotiations to continue, warning that prolonged industrial action was disrupting students’ education.

“My plea to our universities’ staff is this: Let us not unduly interrupt the education of our students over matters that the government has already demonstrated willingness and readiness to address,” Ogamba said.

The CS reiterated the government’s commitment to concluding negotiations on the current CBA, urging lecturers to return to class as discussions over unresolved issues continue.

“As a government, we are committed to the timely negotiation and conclusion of the current collective bargaining agreements, which is the 2025–2029 CBA,” he said.

Ogamba’s appeal comes amid a nationwide lecturers’ strike that began on October 2, following disagreements over the implementation of collective bargaining agreements, outstanding financial commitments and staff welfare concerns.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has accused university councils, the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury of failing to honour a return-to-work formula signed on November 5, 2025. The union has also raised concerns over the government’s failure to present a financial counterproposal for the 2025–2029 CBA and demanded a commitment to fund the agreement through the National Exchequer.

On October 12, UASU and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) reportedly rejected a KSh12 billion government offer intended to help end the strike. UASU Secretary-General Dr Constantine Wasonga described the proposal as inadequate.

“The counteroffer from the government is awfully inadequate, and we have rejected it in total,” Wasonga stated.

Meanwhile, lecturers at Machakos University resumed protests on Thursday, October 22, over what they described as the institution management’s failure to honour a local CBA covering the 2017–2021 period.

UASU Machakos branch Secretary-General Martin Kasina accused the university of paying different responsibility allowances to staff performing similar duties.

“You have HODs doing the same job, same job description, but getting different responsibility allowances. That happens only in Machakos University,” Kasina said.

Union officials also raised concerns over outstanding allowances and warned they could pursue legal action if the grievances were not addressed.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala said on October 17 that the government had paid lecturers KSh18.6 billion over two years towards obligations inherited from previous administrations. She urged the striking staff to return to work as negotiations continued.

The dispute continues to put pressure on the government and university unions to reach an agreement and restore normal learning in public universities.