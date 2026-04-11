Education CS Ogamba Promises Smooth Fee Payment for 2026 University Intake

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has assured students set to join universities in 2026 that the government has resolved previous challenges in the higher education funding system, promising a smoother fee payment process.

Speaking on Saturday in Kisii County ahead of William Ruto’s upcoming regional tour, Ogamba emphasized that reforms have already been implemented to address concerns raised by earlier cohorts, particularly those who sat the 2025 KCSE examinations.

“The 2024 cohort had challenges, and the president created a review team that went through the means-testing challenges and improved it so that now the 2025 candidates who were admitted in September last year did not have that challenge. That MTI has been revamped,” Ogamba stated.

The revised funding model, anchored on a means-testing instrument, evaluates students’ household financial backgrounds – including income levels, dependents, and socio-economic indicators, to determine their ability to pay. This assessment places learners into funding bands, with those from disadvantaged backgrounds receiving higher government support.

Ogamba acknowledged that the earlier model had faced criticism for misclassifying some needy students into unaffordable funding categories. However, he noted that the government has since refined the system to ensure fairness and inclusivity.

“We will continue reviewing the system to ensure it remains fair and responsive to the needs of all students,” he added.

The developments come as the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service officially opened its application portal on April 7, following delays that had left many candidates anxious. To streamline the process, KUCCPS announced it will deploy officers across universities and TVET institutions nationwide to assist applicants with course selection.

This year, the placement body has made available 322,396 degree programme slots approved by the Commission for University Education, alongside over 1.1 million spaces in TVET and middle-level institutions. Additionally, 251 public TVET colleges – including 33 affiliated with universities, are participating in the placement exercise, while teacher training colleges will accommodate 2,480 students.

Students placed in universities are expected to report in September 2026, while those joining TVET institutions will begin reporting in May on a rolling basis.

The reforms signal the government’s commitment to expanding access to higher education while addressing affordability concerns that have long plagued the sector.