Education Ministry Apple Device iPad Deals Procurement Irregularities As Millions Flop

KDRTV News – Nairobi: A recent audit by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has revealed massive irregularities in the State Department of Higher Education’s purchase of Apple devices and Ipads, with losses exceeding Ksh2.1 million in taxpayers’ money. The report highlights violations of public finance regulations, absent procurement plans, and missing documentation in a separate Ksh4.7 million transaction.

According to the report, the department acquired six MacBook laptops for a total of Ksh2,995,920 that is equivalent to Ksh499,320 per unit, more than double the market price of approximately Ksh180,000. Additionally, two iPads were procured at Ksh460,000 each, totaling Ksh920,000, despite a quoted market price near Ksh360,000. These mark-ups breached Regulation 51(2) of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015, which requires all purchases to align with approved procurement and spending plans.

The audit also flagged a separate procurement of non-financial assets totaling Ksh4,014,220. This included Ksh2.46 million for air tickets lacking any supporting documents, alongside missing request-for-quotation registers, tender-opening minutes, and evaluation meeting records. Such omissions contravene standard public procurement procedures meant to ensure transparency and accountability.

Gathungu stated that value for money could not be confirmed in the deal. The inflated gadget purchases were only part of a bigger mess. The report pointed out irregular spending totaling Ksh4,014,220 on non-financial assets, showing deeper problems in how the ministry handles public funds.

While Kenya grapples with this scandal, similar cases have emerged internationally. The Los Angeles Unified School District’s $1.3 billion iPad initiative faced an FBI probe and internal audit over conflicts of interest and poor planning. In another instance, China’s government temporarily excluded certain Apple products from its procurement list over alleged security concerns. These examples underscore the universal challenges of managing large-scale tech purchases in the public sector.

In light of Gathungu’s findings, calls are growing for tighter oversight and reforms in public procurement processes. Stakeholders demand that the Ministry of Education update and strictly follow approved procurement plans, restore value for money, and implement safeguards against future abuses. Failure to act risks further erosion of public trust and waste of scarce educational resources.

